BigBasket and iD Fresh Food partner to launch ‘iD Fresho’

NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company iD Fresh Food and online grocery retailer BigBasket have launched a co-branded label, ‘iD Fresho’, which will sell iD’s idly-dosa batter and ready-to-cook parotas. The move will help iD expand its direct-to-consumer business and reach a million households in India.

Fresho is BigBasket’s private label; the retailer sells snacks, cakes and breads under the label.

Consumers will get access to a much wider range of products as a result of this partnership, many of which will be launched under the iD-Fresho range in the coming months. The partnership will also enable wider availability of the iD-Fresho range across geographies, the two companies said.

The lockdown has increased the need for convenience-led cooking among Indian households. As a result, several companies have been expanding their reach to ensure better access to consumers. iD, which is yet to make significant penetration across Indian retail stores, could benefit from a tie-up with Bigbasket to enable availability.

“Given BigBasket’s wide reach, this partnership will enable us to broaden our portfolio across India. We aim to reach 1 million households by March 2022. And after three years from now, we expect ₹100 crore annual revenue from this initiative," said P.C. Musthafa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), iD Fresh Food.

BigBasket’s Fresho range of products has witnessed a huge traction and demand, said Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO, BigBasket.

The first phase will focus on building familiarity for ‘iD Fresho’, while building volumes around the idly-dosa batter. The products will be available across all tier-1 markets and some select cities in south India.

