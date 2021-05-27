Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BigBasket and iD Fresh Food partner to launch ‘iD Fresho’

BigBasket and iD Fresh Food partner to launch ‘iD Fresho’

Premium
The first phase will focus on building familiarity for ‘iD Fresho’, while building volumes around the idly-dosa batter. The products will be available across all tier-1 markets and some select cities in south India.
1 min read . 12:25 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • Consumers will get access to a much wider range of products as a result of this partnership, many of which will be launched under the iD-Fresho range in the coming months, the companies have said

NEW DELHI : Packaged foods company iD Fresh Food and online grocery retailer BigBasket have launched a co-branded label, ‘iD Fresho’, which will sell iD’s idly-dosa batter and ready-to-cook parotas. The move will help iD expand its direct-to-consumer business and reach a million households in India.

Packaged foods company iD Fresh Food and online grocery retailer BigBasket have launched a co-branded label, ‘iD Fresho’, which will sell iD’s idly-dosa batter and ready-to-cook parotas. The move will help iD expand its direct-to-consumer business and reach a million households in India.

Fresho is BigBasket’s private label; the retailer sells snacks, cakes and breads under the label.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Fresho is BigBasket’s private label; the retailer sells snacks, cakes and breads under the label.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Consumers will get access to a much wider range of products as a result of this partnership, many of which will be launched under the iD-Fresho range in the coming months. The partnership will also enable wider availability of the iD-Fresho range across geographies, the two companies said.

The lockdown has increased the need for convenience-led cooking among Indian households. As a result, several companies have been expanding their reach to ensure better access to consumers. iD, which is yet to make significant penetration across Indian retail stores, could benefit from a tie-up with Bigbasket to enable availability.

“Given BigBasket’s wide reach, this partnership will enable us to broaden our portfolio across India. We aim to reach 1 million households by March 2022. And after three years from now, we expect 100 crore annual revenue from this initiative," said P.C. Musthafa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), iD Fresh Food.

BigBasket’s Fresho range of products has witnessed a huge traction and demand, said Hari Menon, co-founder and CEO, BigBasket.

The first phase will focus on building familiarity for ‘iD Fresho’, while building volumes around the idly-dosa batter. The products will be available across all tier-1 markets and some select cities in south India.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!