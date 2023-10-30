Ola, Porter, Uber, Dunzo, Amazon Flex, and Flipkart are the worst performers across parameters related to fair work and conditions among gig workers in India, a report claimed on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the 12 digital platforms evaluated by the Fairwork India Team, spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP), International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), only BigBasket scored the highest point 6 out of 10 across five principles (fair pay, fair conditions, fair contract, fair management and fair representation) for gig workers.

BluSmart, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Zomato scored five points and Zepto four. Ola and Porter scored a duck (zero) on the Fairwork India Ratings 2023, which ranks the companies on the minimum standards of fair work for gig workers.

Fair Pay BigBasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company were the only platforms with a minimum wage policy to ensure that all their workers earn at least the hourly local minimum wage after factoring in work-related costs.

Fair conditions Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Swiggy, Urban Company, Uber, Zepto, and Zomato have adequate safety equipment and periodic safety training for their workers, as per the Fairwork India 2023 report. However, BigBasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato also provide workers with accident insurance coverage at no additional cost and monetary compensation for income loss in cases where they were unable to work due to medical reasons.

Fair contracts Among the 12 platforms, seven of them (BigBasket, BluSmart, Dunzo, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato) ensure the accessibility and comprehensibility of their contracts.

Fair management Fair management principle was observed in Amazon Flex, BigBasket, BluSmart, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Zomato, providing due process in decisions affecting workers. Whereas BluSmart and Swiggy institutionalised the conduct of regular, external audits to check for biases in their work allocation systems, in addition to adopting policies against the discrimination of platform workers.

Fair representation All 12 platforms scored zero in fair representation. "There was insufficient evidence from any platform that showed a willingness to recognize a collective body of workers," the report said.

