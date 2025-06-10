BigBasket plans to launch 10-minute food delivery by March 2026 to compete with quick commerce rivals

The Tata Group-backed online e-commerce platform BigBasket plans to launch its 10-minute food delivery services across India by the end of the financial year 2025-26, to compete against other quick commerce rivals in the Indian market, reported the news agency Reuters, citing co-founder Vipul Parekh.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, the grocery giant is planning to take on Swiggy's Snacc, Blinkit's Bistro and Zepto Cafe, which are currently delivering food and snack items to consumers in less than 15 minutes.

The co-founder told the agency that the company aims to target the customer base of other firms like Swiggy and Zomato while also accessing a new pool of customers.

Dark Store Plan As companies shift to the booming quick commerce industry, big firms like Blinkit, Swiggy, Flipkart, and Zepto are already competing against each other to capture higher market share.

BigBasket also plans to use dark stores to roll out its upcoming 10-minute food delivery services. The small warehouses, which are used to store the items required for the delivery, are also known as a “dark store” where riders show up with their two-wheelers to pick up groceries or food for the delivery to the designated customer.

Advertisement

The company plans to expand its dark store operations to 1,000-1,200 stores by the end of 2025, compared to its current level of 700 stores across the nation, according to the agency report.

Expansion plan BigBasket reportedly launched its pilot food delivery service in Bengaluru one month ago and now plans to expand its operations to 40 dark stores by the end of July 2025, according to the agency report, citing the co-founder.

Vipul Parekh, the co-founder of BigBasket, is now in charge of the company's marketing and finance functions, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Data shows that 5 to 10 per cent of BigBasket's customers are opting to combine quick-food items with their normal online orders. The company expects this number to further rise in the upcoming time period, as per the news report.

Advertisement

Customers using this facility will be able to access Starbucks to Qmin, both Tata Group's coffee and food businesses. According to the news agency's report, no other restaurants will be partnered with the quick commerce service.

However, the co-founder rejected the claims of BigBasket seeking external investors for fundraising and said that the company reportedly plans to go public in the next 18 to 24-month period.