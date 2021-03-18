Bigger may indeed be better for GE’s latest deal partner

Investors are cheering AerCap’s decision to buy General Electric’s jet-leasing unit. Shares in the Irish lessor are up 7% since The Wall Street Journal reported talks on March 7, whereas GE’s have lost roughly 4%. If it clears antitrust hurdles, the combined company will have about 2,000 planes, four times the next biggest competitor.

