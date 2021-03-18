Bigger may indeed be better for GE’s latest deal partner
Post-pandemic aircraft-leasing market will likely be even more favorable to those, like AerCap, able to profit from scale and network effects
In the business of leasing planes to airlines, scale has always played a leading role. The merger of the two biggest players is a bet it will become even more important.
Investors are cheering AerCap’s decision to buy General Electric’s jet-leasing unit. Shares in the Irish lessor are up 7% since The Wall Street Journal reported talks on March 7, whereas GE’s have lost roughly 4%. If it clears antitrust hurdles, the combined company will have about 2,000 planes, four times the next biggest competitor.
