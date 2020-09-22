Bigger TVs see sales surge during covid

According to Ritesh Ghoshal, chief marketing officer, Croma, Infinity Retail, the big driver for increase in large screen sales has been the price point. “A standard 55 inch screen now costs what a 40 inch screen would have, a couple of years ago," adding that the surge in demand has been led by consumers lapping up content from video streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar and others, with broadband connectivity also having improved as people worked from home and needed better Internet infrastructure to support daily activities. “We have also seen a demand for a second television in the household," Ghosal added. Members of the same family may want to view different genres or kinds of content and given that all of them are stuck at home, there is a need for more than one screen, the executives said.