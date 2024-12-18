Bihar fully prepared to create robust biz ecosystem, investment safe: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Dec 18 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has asserted that the state is fully prepared to create a robust business ecosystem with improved infrastructure facilities along with better law and order situation, while assuring domestic and global firms that their investment is "safe". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a podcast interview with PTI, Choudhary, who is also the finance minister, highlighted the steps that are being taken by the state government to change the image of Bihar and attract investments into the state for creating employment opportunities and achieving higher economic growth.

The state government is organizing 'Bihar Business Connect' Summit on December 19-20 here to attract investments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"With the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar is fully prepared to create a robust business ecosystem. Bihar is ready to stand with you, offering all the support needed for your success," Choudhary said.

He invited domestic and global corporates to visit Bihar and said the government is ready to assist and collaborate for mutual growth.

In a message to investors before this mega event, Choudhary said, "I firmly believe that Bihar is a safe state" and its infrastructure is "strong". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Choudhary informed that the state government is increasing the power capacity from around 3,800 MW to about 8,000 MW.

"We will ensure that electricity is available in full, provide subsidies, support through various incentives, and make efforts to help investors progress by offering economic assistance," the Deputy CM promised.

The state is providing incentives for setting up industries, offering subsidies in electricity and GST exemptions, he further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked about the sectors that have the potential for investment, Choudhary said food processing has great opportunities.

"Food processing units, I believe, are very important, especially in 38 districts, where 38 products are our identity. Here, we aim to establish food processing units," he said.

Recently, the Deputy CM said, the state has received approval for about 36 lakh liters of ethanol manufacturing capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is a need to set up more ethanol plants in Bihar... This is essential for the farmers growing maize, rice, and other cereals, as we will be able to sell them directly to the ethanol plants, and it will also ensure availability of funds," he said.

Choudhary said the state government will also promote MSMEs.

"We will support the growth of small-scale industries and encourage SHGs (Self-Help Groups) at the grassroots level, where 10-15 sisters will work together in small industries to generate employment. This will continue to drive the progress of our Bihar," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On job creation, Choudhary said the government will ensure local employment generation.

"Bihar, due to its availability of labor at lowest rates, will play a significant role. We will focus on skill development here. We will ensure that the factories setting up in Bihar will have access to skilled labour, and we will take care of providing employment opportunities for the local people."

On physical infrastructure, Choudhary said two airports have become operational in Bihar recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Purnia is almost complete, Bihta is about to start, and we are working on completing the Raxaul airport. We are also working on four to five airports, including Bhagalpur and Rajgir."

The state is also focusing on improving connectivity through all the three options -- roadways, airways and waterways.

He said the state government is also working on how to manage floods in North Bihar and water shortage in South Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}