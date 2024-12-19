Bihar govt to soon announce policy for renewable energy sector

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Bihar will soon come out with a policy for the renewable energy sector, secretary in the energy department Pankaj Kumar Pal said, urging investors to invest in the state that offers immense business opportunities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit here, he said the government is in the process of finalising the policy which will soon be notified by the state cabinet.

The government has taken into account the suggestions received from Bihar Chamber of Commerce and industry representatives to prepare the policy, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be a provision of single window clearance for ease of doing business, he said.

About various business opportunities in the state, Pal said investors can explore manufacturing of power and distribution transformers and their repair, smart meter facilities, vacuum circuit breakers and conductors.

Investors can also explore pumped storage projects, floating solar projects besides other growth opportunities, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bihar government is committed to ensure land, uninterrupted power supply and all types of clearances for investors, he said.

The official also informed that the government is planning to set up three independent grids in the state to provide uninterrupted power supply to industries.

He said by July 2025, solar projects with the capacity of 185 MW and 254 MWh battery storage will be commissioned in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government would also come up with 1,500 MWh battery storage projects with 500 MWh capacity in phase one. An 800MWX3 thermal power plant will also be set up in Bihar, he said.