Bijnis raises $10 mn in Series A led by Sequoia, Matrix Partners India

Traditional supply chains across fashion and footwear category are highly unorganized and fragmented in India. The industry is at the brink of massive transformation thanks to rapid digitization across various layers in these supply chains. "Bijnis is leveraging these trends to build the next-gen product for small manufacturers who are the backbone of these supply chains in India. We are excited to partner with the Bijnis team in their mission to digitize small manufacturers and empower them by bringing information symmetry, efficiency and expanding their reach," said Shraeyansh Thakur, vice-president at Sequoia Capital India LLP.