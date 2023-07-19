Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% stake in Bhujialalji, share jumps 7%2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% stake in Bhujialalji for ₹5.10 crore. Share price increases by 7%. Pantomath Capital Advisors advised the deal.
Bikaji Foods International Ltd. has acquired 49% stake and 396 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) in Bhujialalji Pvt. Ltd., an upcoming company in the ethnic snacks industry, according to a filing to the stock exchange.
