Bikaji Foods International acquires 49% stake in Bhujialalji, share jumps 7%

"We are happy to announce the successful acquisition of a significant 49% stake in Bhujialalji Pvt. Ltd. This marks a small step in our big growth plans and we are confident that there is no fear of brand cannibalisation; infact, multiple companies across the globe operate similarly. Our strategic vision for this collaboration is to leverage synergies that enhance the overall market position Bikaji, while continuing to function independently. With the company strategically headquartered in Bikaner, this acquisition will help us leverage the learnings of this new brand to enable accelerated growth and expand our horizon when it comes to a new audience set. Our vision is to reach every household in India and this is our small step towards the big growth plans,’ says Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Managing Director, Bikaji Foods International Limited.