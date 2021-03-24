Bikano launches more savoury snacks, eyes Rs75 crore in additional sales

NEW DELHI: Packaged foods company Bikano has launched several new savoury snacks in the market in an attempt to capture more consumers in the Hindi-speaking belt of northern India, with an eye on an additional Rs75 crore in sales next fiscal.

The move is timed with the upcoming Holi festival, with products like Aloo Bhujia-Lemon Chaska, ‘Daal Mixture’ and ‘Dry Fruit Mixture’, among others. Most of the products are priced at Rs5 and Rs10 per pack.

“The salty snacks market in India has witnessed a remarkable evolution and growth in recent years...The bhujia category and mixture category are two of the most rapidly growing salty snack segments in India and our new product line aims to leverage this market trend. Offering new products on regular basis has been prime focus of the brand. Apart from this, the new range is expected to give us a sales surge of up to ₹75 crore in the coming fiscal," Manish Agarwal, director, Bikano, said in a statement to the press.

India’s snacking market is dominated by both homegrown regional players as well as national snacking brands such as PepsiCo’s Kurkure and ITC’s Bingo. Regional flavors and local snacking options such as sevs and bhujias in a packaged format are quite popular among Indian households.

It also helps that in-home consumption of foods drove sales of packaged convenience foods, cookies and salty snacks in the country last year during the lockdown.

Bikano was set up in the 1950s in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area. It has five production units in the country with sales in over 35 countries.

