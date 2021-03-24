Bikano launches more savoury snacks, eyes Rs75 crore in additional sales

“The salty snacks market in India has witnessed a remarkable evolution and growth in recent years...The bhujia category and mixture category are two of the most rapidly growing salty snack segments in India and our new product line aims to leverage this market trend. Offering new products on regular basis has been prime focus of the brand. Apart from this, the new range is expected to give us a sales surge of up to ₹75 crore in the coming fiscal," Manish Agarwal, director, Bikano, said in a statement to the press.

