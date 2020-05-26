Bike-sharing, carpooling may be the norm for commuters as offices open up

BENGALURU : Urban mobility startups in bike-sharing, carpooling and employee transport segment said that they are witnessing fresh demand from large organizations and private offices after lockdown norms were eased in early May.

As many workplaces and office complexes open up in an uncertain environment, urban mobility products that offer private vehicles for employee commute are witnessing greater preference among businesses.

Since public transport options such as buses and on-demand cabs are being perceived as a safety risk, many workplaces are trying to minimize the risk of infection among employees by encouraging private transport modes.

However, since workplaces currently operate on minimal strength, demand from businesses and offices in metros are expected to pick up in the next few months, added at least three founders in the mobility space that Mint spoke with.

Sriram Kannan, co-founder of employee transport service provider Routematic said that during the month of May, it saw demand from financial services firms, insurance firm, banks, NBFCs, and media organizations as lockdown norms curbs were eased in many states.

“However, this was mostly focused on IT and networking teams since many companies have in-house servers, that require human interaction…these companies are now offering private transport for their employees," added Kannan.

Many companies that have opened their workplaces are now placing employee safety and productivity as priority. Businesses are also expected to play a larger role in minimizing the risk of infection among its employee base, who are asked to commute to work.

Some companies have also chosen to work with carpooling apps like QuickRide that offer affordable commute options to employees. Vinay Prakash, manager, public policy at QuickRide told Mint that it is working with private offices and IT parks to re-launch carpooling options for employees while limiting the intake per trip.

“Irrespective of how one travels to work, there is certain level of risk they are exposed to, and this is highest on public transport modes. Hence we are encouraging our users to strictly carpool with people that they already in contact with, such as users in the same office, or IT complex or the same residential building," added Prakash.

Urban mobility firms such as QuickRide and Routematic are also self-regulating their platform to minimize the risk of infection by directly limiting no commuters each user is exposed to.

Employee transport management startup Routematic recently launched a social radius feature, where its clients have direct control over limiting number of employees per trip. Routematic, which used to facilitate 50,000 to 60,000 trips per day before the lockdown in March, is now doing around 1,000 to 1,500 trips per day.

“Because there is a lot of dynamic routing that happens in our service, especially between security checks at office gates, and drop-off stops, employers can now intervene and limit no of people their employee is exposed to depending on the company policy," said Kannan.

Similarly, QuickRide is also directly limiting the number of users per trip. It is also building a default network of private vehicle owners who are willing to carpool across different routes. “We used to have around 80,000 carpool rides every day before covid-19… we are actively trying to minimize the risk of exposure by building a closed-loop of known contacts while carpooling, so even if there is an infection, it would be easier to contact trace," said Prakash.

Apart from carpooling and employee transport firms, bike-sharing startup Bounce also has seen inbound interest from financial services firms and IT parks to procure vehicles in bulk.

“Earlier our business-to-business (B2B) tie-ups for bike rentals were with delivery startups in food and medicine space, but now this is expected to change as more commuters are expected to use private modes transport to go to work…We have started working with corporates directly, and provide them bikes for a 3 to 6 month lease period. The leased model works very well for companies, since they also get GST returns benefits on the leases," said Vivekananda Hallekere, chief executive of Bounce in an interview.

