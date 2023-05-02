Inside Rapido’s fast-filling cup of woes10 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Policy uncertainty in three Indian states is undermining India’s biggest bike taxi aggregator
Rapido is the largest bike taxi aggregator in India. The company is facing the wrath of autorickshaw drivers who consider the service to be their closest competition
New Delhi: One day in March, an autorickshaw driver from Bengaluru stopped a bike taxi driver riding a red scooter, somewhere in the city’s Indiranagar neighbourhood.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×