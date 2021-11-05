New Delhi: Bike taxi app Rapido has announced its first celebrity campaign ‘Smart ho, toh Rapido’, and roped in actors Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun to acquaint potential users about its service offerings.

The campaign that went live on Friday will be six-week-long and will run two films--one each for the Hindi-speaking and non-Hindi speaking markets. In the film, the actors play the roles of Babban and Guru, smart and clever personalities that guide daily commuters who are fed up with the hassles of traveling via buses and autos. Bike taxis offered by them, they explain, can cut through the traffic to offer timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides.

The ads, produced by Dream Vault Media will be seen on television and digital platforms.

Amit Verma, head of marketing at Rapido said in a release, “Both these actors will help us seed the idea of using Rapido as an alternative yet regular medium of travel among the masses, ushering in an era of affordable and convenient daily commute."

Actor Ranveer Singh said it was a delightful experience to the ad film, playing a peculiar character (Babban) who has his original style and persona. Allu Arjun added, “I like to consider myself as a person who knows how to tackle a situation with the best possible solution. That’s why I was excited when they approached me for the role of Guru, which resembles me."

Rapido said its overall revenue has gone up 85% as compared to pre-covid levels. Post receiving a $52 million funding in August 2021, the company is all set to scale its business operations, including expanding its auto fleet to five lakh by the end of 2021.

According to PS Market Research, the Indian two-wheeler sharing market stood at $31.1 million in 2019, which is expected to reach $94.0 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period (2020–2025).

