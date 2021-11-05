Bike taxi app Rapido launches campaign with Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun

The campaign that went live on Friday will be six-week-long and will run two films--one each for the Hindi-speaking and non-Hindi speaking markets. In the film, the actors play the roles of Babban and Guru, smart and clever personalities that guide daily commuters who are fed up with the hassles of traveling via buses and autos. Bike taxis offered by them, they explain, can cut through the traffic to offer timely, convenient, and pocket-friendly rides.