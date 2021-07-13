Bikry App raises $1.3 million in funding led by YCombinator

BENGALURU: Business platform for small enterprises Bikry, owned by Bizrise Technologies Ltd, on Tuesday said that it has raised $1.3 million in funding with participation from YCombinator, along with the founders of Twitch.TV, Razorpay, Angelist, Cabra VC among others.

With this funding, Bikry app looks to further expand its platform reach by helping neighbourhood businesses and services scale from offline to online channels.

Bikry App provides entrepreneurs and small enterprise owners tools to take their business online, including end-to-end digital solutions for managing daily operations, promotion, sales, digital payments, delivery and shipping services across India.

Through Bikry, offline businesses can avail an online catalogue in the form of a website, integrated with all payment options and local and national shipping options.

It also provides a smart catalogue that helps kirana stores, medical shops, mom and pop stores, restaurants, to easily create and maintain a professional-looking product catalogue, while allowing them to share with their customers through WhatsApp and SMS links.

“Getting every business online, especially during the pandemic, is one of the critical steps we can take together not just to stay competitive but also to foster strong engagement and communication with a large customer base. We are glad to be able to bring direct-to-customer internet channels to neighbourhood shops and services that are seeking to emerge from this pandemic crisis," said Abhishek Bhayana, founder of Bikry.

“During this pandemic, we have seen an increase of 300% in our unique customer base," Bhayana further added.

With the rapid digital adoption driven by covid-19, Bikry app has already onboarded more than 50,000 businesses across India. The company is now looking forward to onboard over one million offline businesses by the end of 2021.

Offline businesses can easily sell their products and services online via their digital store using the Bikry application. They can download the application, register, upload their product/services, and share it across different channels and social handles.

