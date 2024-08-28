Zomato, a leading food delivery app, has introduced a new feature called Zomato for Enterprise (ZFE), designed to facilitate business-related orders by corporate employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing the launch on X, formerly Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said the new feature will simplify company food expense management. According to Zomato, the service aims to ease the reimbursement process offered by corporates.

A lot of Zomato orders placed by corporate employees are business-related and need to be reimbursed by the company. The reimbursement process is cumbersome and time-consuming," Goyal wrote on X.

With this new feature, employees can directly bill their employers instead of paying for food order bills. Additionally, companies can use this new feature to add more employees, fix a budget for orders, and specify ordering rules.

“With ZFE, employees can simply bill their business orders directly to their employer, without having to pay. Companies can use ZFE to add employees, set budgets, define ordering rules and much more. ZFE adds convenience to your employees, while we take care of the rest - with complete transparency (SIC)," Goyal wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also claimed that over 100 top companies are using ZFE and has requested that others use this new feature. “Over 100 top companies are already using ZFE. We are grateful for their feedback, which has helped shape this initiative. We invite all corporate leaders to try ZFE in your organisation. Write to us at enterprise@zomato.com to get started," Goyal said.

Recently, Zomato also launched a feature allowing customers to schedule their food orders up to two days in advance. This feature is presently available in selected Indian cities.

According to Goyal, the service will be currently available for orders above ₹1,000 at 13,000 restaurants in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}