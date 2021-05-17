This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bill Gates left Microsoft board amid probe into prior relationship with staffer
5 min read.09:36 PM ISTEMILY GLAZER, The Wall Street Journal
Some Microsoft directors began an investigation in 2019 into woman’s allegations of prior sexual relationship with Bill Gates; Mr. Gates’s spokeswoman says decision to leave board in 2020 wasn’t related to the matter
Microsoft Corp. board members decided that Bill Gates needed to step down from its board in 2020 as they pursued an investigation into the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, people familiar with the matter said.
Members of the board tasked with the matter hired a law firm to conduct an investigation in late 2019 after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship over years with Mr. Gates, the people said.