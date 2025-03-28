Bill to classify certain ports as mega ports; set up Maritime Development Council introduced in LS

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A Bill seeking to classify certain ports as "mega ports", establishment of a Maritime State Development Council and effectively adopting international obligations was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Indian Ports Bill 2025, which was introduced by Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the Lower House, will repeal the 117-year-old Indian Ports Act 1908.

"The proposed legislation seeks to effectively adopt international obligations, allowing adequate power to frame subordinate legislation, keeping our domestic priorities in mind," said the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

It further seeks to integrate the development of ports so as to utilise India's coastline in a coherent and sustainable way.

The Bill provides for the classification of a major port or a port other than a major port as a "mega port" by notification when such port fulfils the criteria which would be set up by the government.

The Bill proposes to set up a Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) by the central government, which will make various recommendations, including an efficient and conducive framework for ports in India; measures for the growth of the port sector and to promote competition and efficiency in the operation of ports; and discharge other functions.

It also mandates the requirement of prior clearance from the central government when a port is undergoing a change in substantial ownership or effective control.

The Bill provides for the creation of a new adjudicatory mechanism which requires every state government to constitute a Dispute Resolution Committee for the purposes of adjudicating any dispute arising between ports other than major ports, concessionaires, port users and port service providers within the State and bars the jurisdiction of civil courts from entertaining any matter which the Dispute Resolution Committee is empowered to determine under the Bill.

The Bill also proposes to increase the powers of conservators for effective superintendence over ports as far as the safety and conservation of ports are concerned.

It seeks to "provide for a contemporaneous and dynamic legislation to meet the requirements of India as an emerging economy".

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, K Radhakrishnan (CPI-M) said it encroaches upon the power of state governments as it seeks to centralise control over ports.

Sougata Ray (TMC) said the Indian Ports Act was enacted in 1908 and at that time all the ports were under the Centre. In recent times, many private ports have come up and parts of government ports have been leased to private companies.

"The present legislation does not appear to be adequate to control the private ports," he said.