BillDesk founders and investors strike it rich

“If this transaction goes through, it will be one of the largest cashouts registered for investors in the startup landscape after the Walmart-Flipkart deal. There have been good payouts through secondary transactions in OYO and Pine Labs. However, from an M&A perspective, this is the second largest. BillDesk has been largely capital efficient and hasn’t raised a lot of investments so far, keeping a healthy shareholding," said one of the individuals involved in the deal-making process.