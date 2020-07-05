BillDesk plans to sell-off business for $2.5 billion

BillDesk promoters are in a rush to sell off, despite the subdued deal sentiment, due to two reasons. First, the demand for digital payment platforms and e-wallets embedded with e-commerce benefits has gone up significantly over the past year, while BillDesk has remained purely as a payment gateway company enabling only banking and merchant website transactions. Consequently, BillDesk lags behind the competition today in its ability to offer an end-to-end payments solution suite. Second, private equity investors, especially General Atlantic (the largest shareholder), also seem to be gravitating towards companies that offer more customer-facing digital payment and e-commerce services.