Billionaire Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi

Billionaire Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi5 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:19 AM IST
In a bid to revive India's age-old cola brand, Campa Cola, the Reliance is planning to use its vast network, slash prices and tap nationalist sentiment to challenge U.S. beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in a key market
Indian industrial giant Reliance is reviving a historic local cola brand with plans to use its vast retail network, slash prices and tap nationalist sentiment to challenge U.S. beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in a key market.
