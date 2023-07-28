Vedanta to invest $5 bn in fab project

Vedanta to invest $5 bn in fab project2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group plans to invest $5 billion in a semiconductor fab, packaging and testing unit, and display unit. The total investment for the project is expected to be $19 billion-$20 billion. Agarwal said the company is in discussions with three separate technology providers for each manufacturing unit and expects the first chip to be produced in 2.5 years. The group is also evaluating the sale of its iron ore and steel assets.
New Delhi: Billionaire Anil Agarwal said his Vedanta group will invest $5 billion in the first phase of setting up a semiconductor fab, a packaging and testing unit, and a display unit.
