Smartphones are financially out of reach for millions of people in India. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm’s new device can stream music and video.

Even as 5G mobile networks begin to expand in India, about half of the country's 1.4 billion people remain disconnected from the Internet.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is betting a new web-enabled mobile phone that costs about $12 can change that and win yet more customers for his dominant wireless-network provider.

The device, launched in July by Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm, resembles the simple, durable Nokia phones from decades past. It has a physical keyboard, a small screen and a camera, and comes in basic colors like blue, black, gray and red.

While the device isn’t 5G-capable, it offers 4G speeds, meaning it can stream music and video via pre-installed apps from Reliance Jio’s services, which include content such as Bollywood films, cricket matches and pop music. The phone can also be used to make digital payments, a practice that has boomed in India in recent years.

Many Indians who are online access the Internet via smartphones. But a smartphone in India typically costs more than $250, far out of reach for millions of people who make just a few dollars a day.

"There are still 250 million mobile-phone users in India who remain trapped in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet," Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's son and the chairman of Reliance Jio, said when launching the phone. He was referring to people using basic mobile devices, which often lack web connections.

Data for $1.50 a month

After paying $12 for Reliance Jio’s new device, customers pay about $1.50 a month for unlimited voice calls and 14 gigabytes of data, a lower rate than services from rival carriers.

The device is dubbed the JioBharat, a combination of Jio, the company's name, which means "to live" in Hindi, and "Bharat," the word for India in various Indian languages.

The initial one million units the company released appear to be selling well so far, says Tarun Pathak, director at India-based Counterpoint Research.

Reliance Jio hasn’t released sales figures, but Pathak estimates that in July and August nearly one in five devices sold in India’s least expensive category of mobile phones, which typically cost about $15, were JioBharat devices.

Customers are likely attracted to the JioBharat's low price, pre-installed apps, and low data costs, Pathak says. "However, we believe that it is still a long road ahead for Jio to capture over 200 million 2G users," he says, given challenges such as limited battery life and small screen size.

Bottom of the pyramid

Reliance Jio is “disrupting the bottom of the pyramid" with the JioBharat phone, J.P. Morgan said in a July research report. “We believe with this phone Jio can take market share at the lower end of the market."

The elder Ambani seven years ago triggered a cheap-mobile-data revolution by building a 4G mobile network from scratch and offering free calls and data for pennies.

Reliance Jio took market share from rivals such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Group, which couldn’t compete on the price for data. It grew to become India’s largest mobile-network provider, with more than 440 million subscribers today.

About 46% of India’s population was online in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, according to the World Bank. That’s up from 17% in 2016, the year Reliance Jio launched.

Meta, Google and private-equity firms such as General Atlantic and Silver Lake have invested billions in Jio Platforms, owner of Reliance Jio and in turn a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates.

Reliance Jio is also making moves in the 5G world. India has lagged behind many developed countries in the rollout of high-speed connectivity, but the company is spending $25 billion to build out its 5G capabilities, with the goal of delivering next-generation services across the nation by the end of 2023.

By investing in 5G, it is targeting connecting the upper portions of the pyramid: over 100 million homes and tens of millions of small merchants and businesses, the company has said.

