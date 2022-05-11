Billionaire Birla plans $2.5 billion US aluminum recycling plant

This will be billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Aditya Birla Group’s largest global greenfield expansion project and will take the group’s total investment in the US across businesses to over $14 billion, it said. The Mumbai-based company has been on an expansion spree buoyed by strong demand prospects and higher prices of the metal. Hindalco said in March that it will spend as much as $7.2 billion to expand its aluminum business over the next five years, mainly across India and North America.