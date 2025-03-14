Billionaire Climate Activist Talks of Conflict Over Private Jet

(Bloomberg) -- Mike Cannon-Brookes, an Australian billionaire known for his stance on climate change, said he has a deep internal conflict over the use of his private jet for travel.

The co-founder of software giant Atlassian Corp. in a LinkedIn post said his plane helps him stay safe and that he’s more than offsetting the carbon footprint of his trips, reiterating his support for a future of sustainable energy.

“I’m not denying I have a deep internal conflict on this one,” he wrote following local media reports Thursday that he had bought a Bombardier Inc. jet. “Personal security is the primary reason (an unfortunate reality of my world), but also so I can run a global business from Australia, and still be a constantly present dad.”

The tech tycoon’s LinkedIn post also comes at a time of scrutiny following Atlassian’s recent move to sponsor F1 team Williams Racing, with the first race of the season in Melbourne on Sunday.

“I can appreciate the double-take on Atlassian’s F1 sponsorship because... cars = fuel,” he wrote. “I’ve had conversations with the FIA, and am impressed with their plans to get to net zero.”

Cannon-Brookes went on to say that his commitment to climate action is as “strong as ever.”

“I’m still pretty damn focused on making an impact at a large scale, removing huge volumes of emissions through active investments and philanthropy…and have the proud, scars to prove it.”

While it’s far from unusual for ultra-wealthy business owners to fly on their own private planes, Cannon-Brookes’ position is notable due to his green-energy work. Through his investment firm Grok Ventures, he tried in 2022 to take over Australian energy provider AGL Energy Ltd. with an aim to accelerate its transition away from coal to more renewable sources.

Cannon-Brookes has a net worth of about $12.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

