Billionaire commodities magnate Anil Agarwal gets squeezed by rising rates

In 2001, when attempting to buy an aluminum company, funding seemed hard to come by but Agarwal went on what he was later to call a public relations campaign, touting the deal as one of the biggest in India and inviting tenders from banks. Soon he had more financing than needed.Vedanta Resources became the first Indian company to list in London in 2003, though Agarwal has since taken it private. When he wanted to hire the former head of BHP Billiton to head his business, he cycled with him between London and Oxford, he said at an event broadcast by an Indian media company in 2016. Agarwal is London-based and he shuttles between London, New Delhi and Mumbai where Vedanta has offices.