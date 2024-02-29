Elon Musk said X's recommendation algorithm will ensure that all of a user's followers see their pinned post every 48 hours.

Billionaire Elon Musk on February 29 announced a new user feature on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Musk said the platform's recommendation algorithm will ensure that all of a user's followers see their pinned post every 48 hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a failsafe to deter "gaming of the system", Musk also said that this will only apply for one pinned post every two days.

"A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts. This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system," Musk wrote on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

X, a Platform for Job Postings Musk when he took over X had said he envisioned it as an "everything app". On February 28 the billionaire reshared a post by X Hiring which stated that over a million job postings have been posted across various industries on the social media site.

A post by X Business reads, “There are more than 1 million job postings live on X right now! Companies across AI, financial services, SaaS, and more are finding qualified candidates using X Hiring every day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another post by X Hiring reads, “Over 1 million job postings are now live on X! Looking for a new gig? Make your next career move using X Hiring."

Since its inception in August 2023, X Hiring has been part of a broader strategy to diversify the X offerings. Initially launched for business profiles within its Verification for Organizations package, X Hiring has reported rapid growth.

In January's first week, the microblogging platform announced the arability of 750,000 positions advertised in the app, with the additional 250,000 coming within a matter of weeks.

Audio and video calls Separately, X has recently added audio and video calls for its users without a premium subscription, along with job ads.

Earlier, this feature was available to Premium subscribers only. X has given the users the option to select how they receive calls from people in the app. The users can adjust their settings, and choose to receive calls from only their followers, or anyone on the platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!