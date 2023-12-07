Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX explores insider share sale, valued at over $175 billion
Discussions are underway, aiming for a tender offer valued between $500 million and $750 million, sources said, adding that the potential share price could be approximately $95 each.
Billionaire Elon Musk's space exploration company SpaceX is in talks to sell insider shares at a significant valuation exceeding $175 billion, as per a Bloomberg report. Discussions are underway, aiming for a tender offer valued between $500 million and $750 million, sources told the publication, adding that the potential share price could be approximately $95 each.