Billionaire Gautam Adani in talks to buy Holcim India units: Report

Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is in advanced talks to acquire Holcim Ltd.’s businesses in India, according to people familiar with the matter. The billionaire’s Adani Group could sign an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. from Holcim as soon as in the coming days, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Other bidders including JSW Group remain interested in the assets, they said.

