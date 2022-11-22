Billionaire Gautam Adani's firm to consider raising funds

"A meeting of the board of directors of Adani Enterprises Limited (the “Company") will be held on Friday, 25th November 2022 at Ahmedabad, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering, preferential allotment (including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode) and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company," Adani Enterprises filing said.

