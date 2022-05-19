Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Wednesday announced its foray into the healthcare space as Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited (AHVL), on 17th May, 2022.

"We would like to inform you that Adani Enterprises Limited has incorporated a WOS namely, Adani Health Ventures Limited ("AHVL"), on 17th May 2022, with an Initial Authorized and Paid-Up Share Capital of Rs. 1,00,000/- each," the Adani Group firm informed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Adani's healthcare company will carry on the business of healthcare related activities including, inter alia, setting up, running, administrating medical and diagnostic facilities, health aids, health tech based facilities, research centers and to do all other allied and incidental activities in this regard and AHVL will commence its business operations in due course, the company added.

Adani became the richest person in Asia this year with his vast empire-building exercise that is making him one of the region’s busiest dealmakers. A first-generation entrepreneur whose net worth currently sits at $107 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Adani has rapidly diversified into new areas like data centers, digital services, cement, media and now healthcare.

Currently, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar are the seven Adani Group companies that are listed on the stock exchanges.

Last week, the Adani family agreed to buy Swiss building materials maker Holcim Ltd’s India assets Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd for $10.5 billion ( ₹80,000 crore) in one of the largest ever acquisitions by an Indian group. The acquisition will propel Adani Group to become the second-largest cement maker in India after Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement Ltd.