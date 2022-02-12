OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Billionaire investor buys stake in EV startup Rivian
Listen to this article

Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed Friday.

The 19,835,761 shares, worth about $2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20% owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

Irvine, California-based Rivian said in December it expected production to fall "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 due to supply chain constraints, highlighting the likely challenges in ramping up production to take on EV leader Tesla Inc.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of Rivian fell 9% Friday and are down 43% for the year to date. The stock price is down 67% from the high of $179.46 it touched on Nov. 16, less than a week after it raised $12 billion in the largest stock debut of 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout