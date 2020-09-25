Billionaire Mistry braces for fight over Tata stake value

Tata, 82, is drawing up plans to seek out potential partners that could buy out the Mistry family’s stake in Tata Sons, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Back in 2016, days after Cyrus Mistry’s removal, the Tata family trusts were assessing the interest of sovereign wealth funds and other long-term investors, but the Mistry family wasn’t keen to sell at the time, people familiar with the matter said then.