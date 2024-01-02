Billionaire promoters in India Inc hit record high of 152 in 2023; decline in Ambani, Adani combined net worth: Report
Mukesh Ambani's net worth climbed by 4.7% to $112.5 billion in 2023, while Gautam Adani's net worth dropped 28.7% to $106.63 billion
Shiv Nadar surpassed Radhakishan Damani to become India's third richest person
The count of billionaires promoters of India Inc.'s listed firms has increased by 21% in 2023 as per a report by Business Standard.
