Billionaire Radhakishan Damani considers taking control of India Cements

The retail tycoon and his family have been piling on shares of India Cements for some months, and their holdings quadrupled this year to about 20% as of March 31, exchange filings show. Shares of the company that makes the construction material jumped as much as 11% on Wednesday in Mumbai, the biggest intraday gain in a month. They have surged 92% this year, boosting the market value to about $555 million.