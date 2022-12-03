Billionaire Radhakishan Damani offloads shares worth 33 cr in VST Industries

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has offloaded shares worth nearly ₹33 crore in Hyderabad-based cigarettes manufacturer and distributor, VST Industries. The transaction was carried out in a block deal on December 2. The Avenue Supermarts (DMart) founder has been an investor in VST Industries since December 2019. Damani's shareholding has stayed unchanged at 1.63% from September 2021 to September 2022.

