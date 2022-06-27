Billionaire Ray-Ban owner Leonardo Del Vecchio dies at 87

Mr. Del Vecchio was one of Italy’s last captains of industry. He was an indefatigable presence in European boardrooms and the architect of the 50-billion-euro merger—equivalent to around $53 billion—of his sunglasses juggernaut Luxottica with French lens maker Essilor. He served as executive chairman of the combined company until December 2020, when he handed over day-to-day operations to a chief executive.