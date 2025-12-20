Billionaire Salinas Faces $2.8 Billion Mexico Tax Claim Showdown

(Bloomberg) -- Companies controlled by billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego will get a multibillion-dollar tax bill in January, and he will need to pay up or face consequences, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.

In the wake of a series of Supreme Court rulings, Salinas’s companies next month will be sent 51 billion pesos ($2.8 billion) in tax claims from audits running from 2008 to 2013, Mexico’s tax chief, Antonio Martinez Dagnino, said during the president’s daily media conference.

Sheinbaum denied Salinas’ claims that the government is going after his companies due to his opposition to her party and criticisms of corruption and security failures.

“Then they’ll be notified in January, and hopefully they’ll pay,” Sheinbaum said. “If they don’t, well, then another process will begin, which will be a topic for another time.”

Salinas said in a post on X that he was eager to “end the differences with the government” but that it would be “prudent” to wait until his companies were served a clear, detailed notice from tax authorities. He said that a significant part of the claims were penalty fees that were due to the long tax spat.

“Only with clear, legal, and verifiable information will it be possible to reach a fair solution, resolve this issue institutionally, and strengthen the rule of law that our country needs,” he wrote.

The tax battle between the Mexican government and the billionaire stretch back around a decade, but the fight has intensified since Sheinbaum took office.

She has repeatedly criticized Salinas in public remarks and held up the long-standing tax claims as examples of how the powerful use endless injunctions to avoid tax rulings. “It is important to know that this is a legal, administrative matter,” she said Friday.

Wealth, Politics

Martinez Dagnino said Salinas’ companies could get a discount of as much as 39% on the claims, depending on their proposed payment plan. Mexican tax law allows for different measures when companies refuse to pay, including the seizure of assets.

Just on Thursday, Salinas compared himself to US President Donald Trump as he’s come in for sharp criticism over comments he made to his own news network amid a trip to the US this week.

He golfed in south Florida with one of his sons, visited Mar-a-Lago and attended a Christmas dinner at the White House on Thursday, according to his posts on social media.

Back in September, Salinas launched a political campaign to oppose Sheinbaum, prompting rumors of a potential presidential run in the future.

Her administration accused Salinas of being among a group of right-wing politicians and business leaders who financed a Gen Z protest march in November that turned violent.

Salinas is one of Mexico’s richest men, with an estimated net worth of $7.5 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, although his fortune declined by several billions last year when shares of his appliance dealer and bank Grupo Elektra plummeted following an extended trading halt.

