Binance Chief Brian Brooks steps down just months into tenure

Binance Chief Brian Brooks steps down just months into tenure

The U.S. firm shares a name with Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange
1 min read . 05:59 PM IST Bloomberg

Binance Holdings faces a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether its platform has facilitated money laundering and tax evasion

Binance.US Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks is stepping down just months into his tenure amid a slew of compliance setbacks and regulatory scrutiny tied to the crypto exchange’s sister company.

Brooks announced his resignation in a Friday tweet, saying he wished his colleagues success despite “differences over strategic direction." A former Comptroller of the Currency during the Trump administration, Brooks joined Binance.US in May.

A Binance spokesperson confirmed his resignation.

The U.S. firm shares a name with Binance Holdings Ltd., the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange. Binance Holdings faces a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether its platform has facilitated money laundering and tax evasion. Multiple other countries have also announced probes and demanded that Binance affiliates cease operations within their borders.

Binance Holdings CEO Changpeng “CZ" Zhao responded by announcing last month that he would step down once he identifies a successor and that the company would make changes to secure licenses in various jurisdictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

