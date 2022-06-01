The fresh funding will be used to invest in projects that can extend the use cases of cryptocurrencies and drive the adoption of Web3 and blockchain technologies.
Binance Labs, the venture capital and incubation arm of Binance on Wednesday closed a new $500 million investment fund to drive blockchain, Web3, and value-building technologies. The fund is supported by leading global institutional investors such as DST Global Partners, and Breyer Capital along with other major private equity funds, family offices, and corporations.
The fresh funding will be used to invest in projects that can extend the use cases of cryptocurrencies and drive the adoption of Web3 and blockchain technologies.
Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, Founder and CEO of Binance, said: “In a Web3 environment, the connection between values, people, and economies is essential, and if these three elements come together to build an ecosystem, that will accelerate the mass adoption of the blockchain technology and crypto. The goal of the newly closed investment fund is to discover and support projects and founders with the potential to build and to lead Web3 across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, Metaverse, social, and more."
In the statement, it is said that Binance Labs makes investments across three different stages: incubation, early-stage venture, and late-stage growth. These are:
Through incubation, Binance Labs aims to connect projects with Binance’s network of resources, experts, and mentors to help them drive successful product development and growth. Binance Labs runs its Incubation Program regularly and is currently supporting its fourth cohort.
While early-stage venture investments include token and equity investments across all sectors of cryptocurrency and Web3, including infrastructure, DeFi, NFTs, gaming, Metaverse, social, and crypto adoption platforms.
Further late-stage growth investments target more mature companies looking to scale or bridge into the Web3 ecosystem with the Binance ecosystem as a solid strategic partner.
The fresh investment fund of $500 million is expected to be allocated to projects spanning all three stages.