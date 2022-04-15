Binance promotes Chagri Poyraz to global head of sanctions

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
World’s biggest crypto exchange, in terms of trading volume and users, Binance on Friday announced that its director of sanctions compliance, Chagri Poyraz, has been promoted to global head of sanctions since joining in early January.
Poyraz has over 17 years of experience in compliance, strategy, intergovernmental liaison and risk management. This includes designing sophisticated techniques and programs to prevent, detect and report sanctions evasion attempts and money laundering schemes, notably in the traditional financial sector.
Before Binance, Poyraz led the anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions programs at South Korea’s largest online marketplace Coupang, as well as third-party risk management, onboarding, know your customer (KYC), customer due diligence (CDD), enhanced due diligence (EDD), third party screening and sanctions compliance. He also built their financial crime compliance program, and developed the necessary risk controls for the company’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
“Global security takes a concerted effort. For more than a decade I have been strategizing collaborative programs that can effectively navigate complex sanctions regimes. Digital assets hold great potential and its adoption means we must come together to ensure resiliency against old and new threats. I am proud to join and contribute my experience to an organization that is setting industry compliance standards and my goal is to apply and transform my experiences in the traditional financial sector to the future of finance…blockchain," said Poyraz.
Poyraz is a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists and the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists. He holds a B.A. degree in global studies from Vancouver Island University in British Columbia, Canada, and also studied computer engineering and information science.
In the past, Binance has faced regulatory issues in many regions including the US, the European Union and China.