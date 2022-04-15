Binance promotes Chagri Poyraz to global head of sanctions

“Global security takes a concerted effort. For more than a decade I have been strategizing collaborative programs that can effectively navigate complex sanctions regimes. Digital assets hold great potential and its adoption means we must come together to ensure resiliency against old and new threats. I am proud to join and contribute my experience to an organization that is setting industry compliance standards and my goal is to apply and transform my experiences in the traditional financial sector to the future of finance…blockchain," said Poyraz.