Binance's investors pull $956 million in 24 hours as chief Changpeng Zhao steps down to settle US probe
In June, investors pulled around $1.43 billion from the crypto exchange and its US affiliate after the US Securities and Exchange Commission sued the companies.
A day after crypto exchange Binance's chief Changpeng Zhao stepped down and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws, investors pulled about $956 million over the past 24 hours, Reuters quoted data firm Nansen as saying on 22 November.
