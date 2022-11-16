MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cleared way for the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to issue summons to Shraddha Binani, daughter of Braj Bhushan Binani, promoter of Binani Cement, in a matter pertaining to her alleged involvement in related party transactions.
This comes after the high court dismissed the petition filed by Shraddha Binani against the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) seeking to quash summons issued by the SFIO.
A bench led by Justice SV Gangapurwala said “We are not inclined to grant any relief to the petitioner (Shraddha Binani), the writ petition is dismissed".
Essentially, SFIO in its affidavit filed before the court alleged that it had issued summons to Binani on 30 July 2021, since its probe revealed about movement of huge funds since the year 2010 to her personal bank account from related parties of Binani Cement.
SFIO as a part of its probe, with the affairs of the company, had sought from Binani some relevant material to verify the work of the company and how the amounts had been transferred from the accounts of the company. The details sought were pertaining to Binani’s income tax returns, properties and bank accounts. SFIO claimed that Binani did not respond to the summons issued and was trying to go out of the country.
Earlier, on 11 January, consequently, Binani had filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the summons issued by the SFIO to her. The probe body had claimed that Binani was involved in related party transactions. However, a division bench led by Justice GS Patel had held that Binani would be well aware of what goes in and out of her account and allowed her to file a rejoinder in the matter.
In fact, Binani informed the court that she was seeking the court’s intervention to direct the SFIO to produce details to back their allegations of her alleged involvement in any related party transactions.
As per the court’s order, Binani has only been issued with the summons. As yet the SFIO has not submitted the report to the Central Government and that the investigation is at the ‘nascent’ stage.
Adding that the courts would not generally interfere at the initial stage of the investigation. The investigation is carried out to unearth the alleged irregularities into the affairs of the company. The investigation is carried out by SFIO consisting of experts. “In such scenario, we do not find it a fit case to invoke the writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India", the order said.
The details and documents sought from the petitioner would be relevant and related while investigating into the affairs of the company, the court said.
In 2018, that Binani Cement was acquired by Aditya Birla Group-owned, Ultratech Cement, through the corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It was renamed as Ultratech Nathdwara Cement following the completion of the resolution process.
