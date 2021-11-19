Blacktail Mindhouse Pvt. Ltd, which operates health-technology company Mindhouse, on Friday said it has raised $6 million in a seed funding led by Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal.

General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut and Mindhouse founders Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah also participated in the funding round. Angel investors Rohit M.A. of Cloudnine, Ritesh Malik of Innov8 and Karan Singh and Sri Rajan of Bain & Company also took part in the funding.

Founded in 2019, the company primarily focused on mental wellness, but eventually pivoted to a broader coverage area of curative wellness. It plans to rebrand in the near future in a bid to reflect these changes. Khanna had earlier worked with food delivery company Zomato, co-founded by Chaddah.

“Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition, including pregnancy, always require a change in lifestyle in addition to clinical care," said Khanna, co-founder, Mindhouse. “Sixty percent of the consumer spends in the $4.5 trillion wellness industry go into curative wellness; this provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business," she said.

Bansal added: “I have loved the approach Mindhouse has taken towards wellness and strongly believe in the experience Pooja and Pankaj carry. I’m very excited to be a part of this."

The company had raised ₹5.2 crore in 2020 in a funding round led by Binny Bansal’s BTB Ventures. Other investors that had participated in the round include GGV Capital and the Aartieca Family Trust. Angel investors such as Sahil Barua, Srivatsan Rajan, Ambarish Raghuvanshi, Karan Singh and Anand Chandrashekhar also took part in the round.

