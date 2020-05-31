NEW DELHI : Biocon Biologics India Ltd has started clinical trials for the novel biologic, itolizumab, to treat cytokine storms, a leading cause of death among severe covid-19 patients. The drug was launched in 2013 to treat plaque psoriasis. However, it is now repurposing the drug for prevention and treatment of covid-19 complications after seven years of post-marketing safety data.

The Drug Controller General of India has allowed the Biocon Ltd subsidiary to run clinical trials in patients with covid-19 complications, Sandeep Athalye, said senior vice president and chief medical officer, Biocon Biologics. “We believe the unique mechanism of action could help prevent and treat CRS or cytokine storm, seen as a complication of covid-19 that is responsible for the morbidity and mortality in these patients. The clinical trial has been initiated at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi." Results of the study are expected by mid-July.

Cytokines are signalling substances, such as interferon, interleukin, and others, which are released by the immune system in response to a viral activity. It has been observed that the novel coronavirus infection, in certain cases, causes an overproduction of cytokines, which can lead to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death.

