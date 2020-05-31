Biocon arm conducts trial for drug to treat severe covid-19 complications

The Drug Controller General of India has allowed the Biocon Ltd subsidiary to run clinical trials in patients with covid-19 complications, Sandeep Athalye, said senior vice president and chief medical officer, Biocon Biologics. “We believe the unique mechanism of action could help prevent and treat CRS or cytokine storm, seen as a complication of covid-19 that is responsible for the morbidity and mortality in these patients. The clinical trial has been initiated at multiple hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi." Results of the study are expected by mid-July.