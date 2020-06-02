Biocon arm Syngene develops ELISA test kits, ties up with HiMedia for production

“At a time when the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rate across the country, there is an urgent need to make available reliable testing kits using advanced technology to test patients and identify positive cases. To fill this gap, Syngene, with its expertise across diverse scientific domains, has developed an ELISA kit that allows higher throughput and generates faster results," Syngene International chief operating officer Mahesh Bhalgat said in a release.